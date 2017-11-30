Scotland Memorial a blessing for the community

To the editor:

I recently had total knee replacement surgery at Scotland Memorial Hospital. Dr. Paul Rush of OrthoCarolina was the surgeon. He and his staff were fantastic during the examinations and decision process as to the need for the operation. The staff of our local hospital were just as wonderful and professional during the registration, pre-op testing and the time I was in the hospital for the procedure. Scotland Memorial is one of only three hospitals in North Carolina to have the robotic equipment to assist in this type of surgery which makes the results more effective and longer lasting.

I walked into the hospital at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning and was home the next day at 10:30 a.m. During that short 29 hours I was attended to by several staff nurses, techs and rehab associates. Every one of them were extremely caring and professional. I am writing this less than 72 hours after the surgery and i am able to walk around the house with slight assistance. This is truly remarkable for someone 68 years of age. Even the three meals I was served were pretty damn good. Probably more healthy than what I eat at home.

I don’t want to ramble on too much, but I just wanted our community to know just how fortunate and blessed we are to have Scotland Health Care System and the great doctors to care for us. Thanks to all of you I had contact with during the experience. You have reassured my faith in our medical community.

Jim Kirby

Laurinburg