Letter:Laurinburg is in this together

To the editor:

Remember this:

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall.

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.

All the King’s horses an all the King’s men

Couldn’t put Humpty Dumpty back together again.

You may think this is totally silly, but after reading The Laurinburg Exchange, viewing my Facebook events, and just sitting here thinking about my hometown, it breaks my heart to see my town falling apart. Shootings, murders, and young people losing their direction… Fighting over the differences of opinion and lowering our standards by publicly hanging out our dirty laundry for the world to see and judge us by our comments. Cherished buildings being destroyed to prove a point and fussing and fuming about who’s the most qualified to run our town.

Please stop and realize we’re all in this together. Candidates, stop the name calling and finger pointing, whether you’re in office or want to be in office. Voters, cast your vote according to your conscience, weighing in on the facts. Cast your vote with respect —not trying to get back at someone else for their opinion.

Companies looking for towns and neighborhoods to invest may choose another town rather than get involved in a town with discord and bitterness.

We aren’t a perfect town, but Laurinburg has (in my lifetime) been a good place to live and it can be again. We just have to work at it and not join the political storms which are erupting all over this nation. We’re better than that.

Laurinburg is my town and I love it. It’s always been my pride and joy. I love each one of you and we’re all in this together and we can pull together and make it work and renew the pride we’ve enjoyed in the past.

Maybe we could change it to read;

Scotland County sat on a well.

Scotland County had a great fall.

But all the women, children, and men

Worked to put Scotland County together again… (Amen)

Pat Fields

Laurinburg