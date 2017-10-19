Letter: Scots marching band the pride of county

To the editor:

“To everything there is a season.” Now it is football season in Scotland County and as always, we are awed and inspired by our award-winning football team and our high-flying cheerleaders. As we cheered on our Fighting Scots this past Friday night we rediscovered another treasure in Pate Stadium- the Scotland County Marching Band. Led by directors Britton Goodwin and Matthew Jorgenson and Drum Majors, Sam Poage, Raekwon Dupree and Chloe Strickland, the Marching Scots presented a half time show that was simply magnificent! As the 134-member band took the field, the fans quieted. Horns blew, drums played, flags twirled, and dancers in beautiful costumes danced while the marchers clad in Royal Stewart plaid took their places over the entire football field. What a beautiful and awesome sight! This performance should make all of us proud of the young people who work and practice for hours to become “The Pride of Scotland County.” Words on paper are inadequate to describe the “sound of music” and the “touch of class” these talented people give back to this community. Clearly, we’re not the only ones with this opinion. Last Saturday the Marching Scots competed in two band competitions and received the Grand Champion trophy in both of them! If you can come to the next game-come! Nowhere else in Scotland County can you feel the positive energy and pride that surrounds you in Pate Stadium under the Friday Night Lights.

GO SCOTS!!

Emma McInnis, Heidi Poage and other proud supporters of the Fighting Scots Football Program and the Pride of Scotland County Marching Band.