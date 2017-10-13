To the editor:

Please allow me to comment on Saturday’s article written in support of the new City Hall.

According to the writer, there is widespread support from the members of our business community to construct a new $9.1 million City Hall.

He also stated, that those in opposition are neither endorsed nor supported by our business community. This sounds like a rift between business and citizens has been created. Those who object to the new City Hall are not against having a new and better facility, they are against it because they believe Laurinburg and Scotland County taxpayers cannot afford the additional tax burden this project will bring.

With all of the economic and social challenges we face, how will a new City Hall improve any of these problems? Having new walls does nothing for our community unless we can afford them. Most of our citizens do not believe we can, and that’s the difference between those who want to build a monument to themselves and those who are fiscally responsible. The number that over 90 percent of the people are against the new City Hall is frequently questioned. Assuming this number is just over 50 percent, would it not even then be the responsibility of the local government to listen to the people, instead of ignoring them every step of the way?

Now those who oppose the new City Hall are expected to be silent. Mayor Block who was one of the first critics is no longer allowed to have his views printed, but can be besmeared by others who oppose his stand. The writer also claimed that property rates, or amounts have any bearing whatsoever on business strategy decisions. If this is so, why did Abbott Laboratories, with an average employment of 1,000 people leave after being annexed along with other companies? Business will always consider the tax rate before coming to a community. Taxes are always part of the cost of running a business. The people who oppose the new City Hall are just as concerned over the challenges of high unemployment, workforce development and the high crime rate as the business owner are, but would like to see these problems resolved first before $9 million more are added to their tax burden.

Horst Hanak

Laurinburg