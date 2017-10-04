Letter: Council has unified citizens

To the editor:

I would like to extend kudos to the Laurinburg City Council for bringing unity to the community, once again.

J.D. Willis, Dee Hammond, Drew Williamson, et al., have done an amazing thing, in that they’ve unified citizens to come together, gather at city council meeting after meeting, bonded in their absolute rejection of being saddled with the debt of paying for a new City Hall.

This monument to the egos of Willis and his cohorts, at the expense of, and on the backs of citizens who are struggling to make ends meet, due to the desperate lack of employment opportunities in the area (another “monument” to the effectiveness of our city council), is an unnecessary burden to the people they were elected to represent.

Their argument in favor of this boondoggle seems to be that their current accommodations are too small, and that the cost of repairs would somehow be more than the millions they’re putting citizens on the hook for with the new City Hall.

Right.

In reality, if those who currently serve as city council members were more adept at their jobs, a couple of laptops and a picnic bench under the trees over at St. Andrews could serve as their office, and we’d all be a lot better off for it.

Since the humility that accompanies such selflessness is lacking in our current crop of city council members, it will be up to the citizens to send a message at the polls.

See you there.

Susan Wright

Laurinburg