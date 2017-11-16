Downtown rings in Christmas season

While no season is slow, the fall is a particularly busy season for both the Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber of Commerce and the Scotland County Arts Council. With the Insanitarium – Haunted Prison Halloween event just concluding, and the annual “Chamber on the Half Shell Oyster Roast” being held this past weekend, the Chamber is in constant motion.

The Arts Council is also in the midst of a juggling act – all with a focus on their mission to provide access to the arts to the people od Scotland County. No sooner had their keynote event, the Storytelling Festival of Carolina, closed out Scotland County’s “Festival Season” that they then moved on to presenting the play Driving Miss Daisy at the Storytelling and Arts Center. By the way, the play continues tonight and Saturday at SACS. The curtain goes up at 7:00 each night. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children.

This whirlwind fall season comes to a close over the next few weeks as the Arts Council presents the annual “Christmas on Main.” Described as, “The Granddaddy of the Downtown events,” Christmas on Main will be held this Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.. The event is where “sales” meets “celebration”. In addition to the local shops kicking off with sales inside their shops, the street turns into an entertainment stage and festivals as Main Street closes from Church Street to Railroad Street and the downtown area becomes a single mall to start the Christmas season.

This year’s event will include a “Kid’s Zone” in the parking lot of the A.B. Gibson Center. The Zone will include a bounce house, face painting, various art stations for the kids to explore their inner Picaso and, of course, the zone will be the home of the Christmas train. Food trucks will also be stationed at the AB Gibson Center.

Throughout Main Street, shops will be holding sales (both inside and on the sidewalk), and various stages and entertainment stations will be in-place – including a dance stage in front of the newly unveiled “walk-through” and singing and musical acts performing in front of the Storytelling and Arts Center. Inside the center the Arts Council will display art from various vendors for those that may want to turn to art for Christmas gifts.

The full entertainment schedule includes:

1:30 Melancholy Babies (In front of the Storytelling Arts Center) 2 p.m. Krazy Feet Dance Company (Stage at art Garden) 2:30 Crystal McInnis Dance Company (Stage at Art Garden) 3:00 The UNCP Global Rhythm Ensemble (In front of the Storytelling Arts Center) 3:45 Triple Toe Cloggers from Karen Gibson School of Dance ( Stage @ Art Garden) 4:15 Wagram Active Steppers (Stage at Art Garden)

In addition to the downtown merchants, various local non-profit organizations will also be present. These will include, the United Way, Scotland County Parks and Recreation, and the Young Professionals Network.

And remember, Santa will be on hand throughout the day (from 1 to 5) to meet, greet and have his photo taken with children of all ages.

The Christmas season celebration continues two weeks later on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. when the chamber presents one of the largest Christmas parades in the region.

Fred Fox will serve as this year’s Honorary Host and will lead the parade down Main Street. Come take in the sights, sounds and joy of the Christmas season with neighbors and friends.

For more information on Christmas on Main contact the Arts Council at 910-277-3599. For the parade visit: www.laurinburgchamber.com – or call the chamber at 910-276-7420.

Cory Hughes Focus on Scotland

Cory Huges, executive director of the Scotland County Tourism Development Authority, wrote this week’s Focus on Scotland, an effort by community leaders on making Laurinburg/Scotland County a better place to work, live, and play.

