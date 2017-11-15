See Encore! “Driving Miss Daisy”

To the editor:

According to the Nov. 2 front-page article “‘Driving Miss Daisy’ revived,” play director Gary Gallman said: “I think the play is better than the movie, and we have a great cast. They’re all very professional.”

We attended the opening performance. Director Gallman is exactly right.

I have seen that wonderful motion picture numerous times. It never crossed my mind that anyone might try to duplicate it, much less improve on it. But, Allen Johnson equated if not excelled Dan Aykroyd’s roll as Boolie. Tyris Jones created a more energetic, more enthusiastic Hoke than Morgan Freeman. Space will not allow enough words to describe Brenda Gilbert’s magnificent portrayal of Miss Daisy, but one sentence will sum it up. If Brenda had auditioned for the movie role, Jessica Tandy would be most remembered for her fine performance in “Fried Green Tomatoes!”

There are two more opportunities to see our locals outperform the professionals. Nov. 16 and 18 at 7 p.m. at the Story Telling and Arts Center, 131 South Main Street.

Bring plenty of Kleenex to get you through the last touching scenes.

Robert C. Currie Jr.

Laurinburg