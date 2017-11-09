Scotland Health care strong in ‘17, ready for ‘18

Scotland Health Care System’s fiscal year ends Sept. 30, with most of our official goals established on this cycle. As our 2017 year has ended, I am delighted to report we had a very strong year, greatly enhancing our ability to serve our patients and our communities, and we are poised to continue this success.

We continue to care for more patients than ever throughout our system, from our Emergency Center and Hospital through our outpatient services and growing number of physician practices. Standard and Poor’s bond rating agency gave us an A- bond rating, extremely unusual for a hospital our size, based both on our past performance and their belief that we would continue to perform strongly.

This financial success allowed us to recruit numerous new quality providers, complete several physical plant upgrades and continue to invest in state of the art technology and services. I am quite proud about our ability to ensure the care we provide is progressive and innovative. We are first in our region to offer 3D Mammography and robotic knee replacement surgery. Our continued telemedicine growth including telestroke, teleneurology, and upcoming virtual critical care service greatly increases our ability to keep patients from having to leave our region for treatment. All of these services demonstrate our commitment and to provide care and services that match or exceed anything found throughout our country

At the top of our list of key facility improvements was the major renovation of our Women’s Services unit, supported generously by our associates and community. Our joint selection with OrthoCarolina by UNC Pembroke athletics to serve as their health care provider of choice is just one example of our medical staff’s superb reputation.

None of this happens without the support of our excellent staff and community. Our staff showed their support by pledging over $300,000 for our Women’s Center renovation, and our community showed their support by contributing another $800,000 to this project.

We also realize our impact on our region as the county’s largest employer and the responsibilities that come with it. With a total operating budget of $150 million and over 1,000 associates on our payroll, we remain a key cornerstone in our region’s economy. Our staff actively supports and engages in many community activities. Matt Pracht, our long-serving CFO, is the incoming Chamber Chair, and staff routinely pledge $50,000 to our annual United Way Campaign.

We exist in a difficult, complicated and ever-changing industry, but we thrived in 2017 by choosing not to react to uncontrollable forces. Instead, we have focused on opportunities to provide the communities we serve with the finest care, technology, and professionals possible. Scotland Health Care System remains community owned, locally governed and accountable to you. I hope you are as proud of your health care system as those of us directly involved are. All of us at Scotland are grateful for the trust you place in us and the support you provide us as we help you and your family live the healthiest life possible.

Greg Wood Focus on Scotland

Greg Wood, president and CEO for Scotland Healthcare System, wrote this week’s Focus on Scotland, an effort by community leaders on making Laurinburg/Scotland County a better place to work, live, and play.

