Letter:Festival goers honor flag

To the editor:

I was so proud of our Scotland County citizens during the open ceremony at the John Blue Festival Saturday morning. I was very impressed.

At the beginning of the National Anthem everyone stopped what they were doing to honor our flag. The cooks stopped cooking, the children stopped running and the vendors stopped selling. Every single man, woman and child proudly covered their heart and stood in reverence until the song ended, and the crowd burst into loud applause.

I am so proud that every single color was represented. Those over-paid NFL players should should show the same respect to our flag. There are always other ways to protest.! Until they stand for our National Anthem, NFL will be turned OFF in my house.

Sylvia Witmore

Laurinburg