Fireman’s raffle Saturday

LAURINBURG – There is still time to buy a raffle ticket to win a new truck, all-terrain vehicle, gun or cash prize and help support local fire fighters.

The Scotland County Firefighter’s Association is holding the drawing for its first ever Outdoorsman raffle on Saturday. The drawing will be held at a community day gathering at Optimist Park at 9961 S. Turnpike Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The association will give away cash and prizes from $500 cash to the grand prize 2018 Ford F-150 truck crew cab 4×4, according to Chris Caulder of the Laurel Hill Fire Department and co-chair of the event.

Proceeds from the event were supposed to have supported the FireFighter’s Association and local fire departments, but the raffle has thus far only broken even.

“We didn’t reach our goal, but since this is the first year we’ve ever done this we’re still satisfied with the result,” Caulder said. “We’ll do another one next year.”

The association has sold 1,300 tickets and will continue to sell them up to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $50 each for a chance to win one of 22 prizes.

Ten cash prizes ranging from $500 to $2,000 will be awarded. Other prizes include Mossberg and Remington shot guns, two Springfield rifles, two 60-inch televisions, a utility trailer, and two side by side four wheelers – a Massimo MSU700 and a Kawasaki Teryx.

Admission for those who haven’t purchased tickets is $10. Tickets bought at the gate will not be entered in the raffle. Admission to the event is free for those holding raffle tickets.

“Even if you didn’t buy a raffle ticket, I still want to encourage the citizens to come out and meet the local firefighters and first responders; come out and see who the winners are and socialize,” Caulder said.

A DJ will provide music for the day. And little ones can play in one of three bounce houses. Hot dogs, drinks, hamburgers and chips will be available as well.

To purchase a ticket before the Saturday go to scotlandfire.org or call 910-462-2129. Tickets can also be purchased at any local fire department.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

