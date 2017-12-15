Junior Miss NAUW pageant set for Saturday

RED SPRINGS — National Association of University Women Robeson-Scotland Branch will host its annual Junior Miss NAUW Pageant this Saturday.

The pageant will be held at 3 p.m. at McCormick Chapel Baptist Church, 2525 S. Old Wire Road in Red Springs. There is no charge to attend the pageant and the public is welcome.

This year’s contest will feature five young women from Robeson and Scotland counties — Kei’toria Lloyd is the daughter of Howard and Arletha Alford; Tyecha Brown is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Brows; Janaisia Johnson is the daughter of Ms. Tonya Johnson; Catherine Adams is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Adams; and Iyana Dennard is the daughter of Ms. Amanda Dennard.

The pageant offers participants opportunities for growth in citizenship, community service, leadership and public speaking.

The contestants will present their talents as well as raise funds for scholarships for youth attending college as they vie for the title of NAUW Jr. Miss of the Robeson–Scotland Branch.

