DOT: Five Points to get roundabout in the new year

LAURINBURG — One of Scotland County’s most accident-riddled intersections, U.S. 501 and Old Wire Road, will be transformed into a roundabout according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy was awarded the $2.3 million contract by the DOT to build the roundabout and construction will take approximately nine months. Contractors are scheduled to begin work after Jan. 8, 2018.

It was announced in 2016 that the four-way stop would be converted to a roundabout, similar to the one on St. John’s Road near the hospital. Division 8 Engineer for DOT Brandon Jones originally said the roundabout would be completed by 2018, but that timeline has been altered and the project is now slated to begin next month and will wrap up by the end of summer.

“The roundabout is more of a long-term solution in terms of mobility,” Jones said previously. “It will still provide safety, but people will not have to come to a complete stop and traffic will be able to move better.”

In a five-year period from May 1, 2010 to April 30, 2015, according to a DOT accident analysis, there were 63 crashes at the intersection that included one fatality and nine more severe accidents.

“Based on our analysis, we were able to reduce the number of accident by about 73 percent,” Jones said.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners has been looking forward to seeing this project get underway after agreeing to the roundabout last year.

The commissioners were more keen on the traffic circle than they were on the four-way stop being installed because roundabouts eliminates the stop-and-go nature of a four-way stop and drivers are forced to slow down reducing the risk and severity of collisions.

“You don’t roll through a roundabout,” said Carol McCall, vice chair. “This is something we had been anticipating and I’m glad they’ve moved forward on a process we agreed on over a year ago. I think it will serve us well, but it will certainly be an adjustment. The goal is of course to minimize and eventually eliminate any accidents at that squirrely intersection.”

Rumble strips were installed, at the board’s request, in 2015 to help alert drivers of the upcoming stop at Five Points. At the time, County Manager Kevin Patterson said the four-way stop was simply a “band-aid” and that a more long-term solution would be necessary.

DOT officials have said that several factors contribute to problems at Five Points, including the angle of Old Wire Road relative to U.S. 501 and a hill on U.S. 501 north of the intersection that limits visibility.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 and ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

$2.3 million project to begin next month