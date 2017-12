LAURINBURG —Newly elected members of the Laurinburg City Council will be sworn in on Dec. 12.

The swearing-in will be held at noon in the council chambers of the municipal building.

Newly elected council members Mary Evans and James J. Garby, Jr. along with re-elected council member Drew Williamson will receive their oaths of office by District Court Judge Regina Joe.

The municipal building is located at 303 West Church St.