Free diabetes event Thursday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Memorial Foundation will hold a Community Health Night Out on Diabetes Awareness on Thursda.

The free event is open to anyone who has been diagnosed with or is caring for someone with diabetes.

In Scotland County, diabetes is the fourth leading cause of death, and is seventh for the state of North Carolina. Factors that increase the risk of Diabetes are obesity, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet and smoking.

The Community Health Night Out on Diabetes Awareness is a collaborative effort between Scotland Memorial Foundation, Scotland Health Care System, and the Scotland County Health Department. This event focuses on information and education by providing free health screenings, light refreshments, and fantastic educational speaker.

Screenings provided at the event include A1C and blood pressure beginning at 5:00pm. The educational session featuring Dr. Glenn Harris of Harris Family Practice will begin at 5:45pm. The evening will close at 6:30 p.m. with giveaways and door prizes.

The event is made free to the community through many generous donations made to Scotland Memorial Foundation through the annual FUNd Run-4-Life.

It will be held at the W.R. Dulin Center, located in the Community Health and Rehabilitation Center on the campus of Scotland Memorial Hospital.

No registration is required for this event. Call 910-291-6933 with questions.