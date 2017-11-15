Foundation honors Laurinburg native

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg native Latorya Padgett was honored during the second annual WILLFUL Foundation, Inc. Scholarship Benefit and Community Awards Gala.

The gala took place Nov. 4 at the Bennettsville Community Center and honored members of the community making a positive impact in there community.

Padgett was awarded the Zettie Mae Fuller Resiliency Award, given to someone who has shown determination in overcoming obstacles to survive, adaot, and grow in the face of stress and shocks.

Padgett overcame seven months of hospitalization, seven surgeries, and raising two children. Padgett is also the owner of HairStyle Lounge Hair Spa in Laurinburg and is also a breast cancer survivor.

Additionally, Deborah Rogers, of the Scotland County Health Department was nominated for the William A. Fuller Selfless Service Award, which recognizes a person who has shown a genuine and deep desire to help and be of service to others without any thought whatsoever of reward or self-gratification.

The WILLFUL Foundation is a nonprofit that helps low-income families and individuals with disabilities elevate their quality of life though improving educational outcomes, exposure to broadening experiences and exploring career opportunities.

For information about the foundation visit www.willfulfoundation.org.

