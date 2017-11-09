City council elections won at one-stop

LAURINBURG — Write- in candidate Marshall Stevens pulled off an upset against Joni Weatherford Giles for mayor of East Laurinburg.

According to unofficial returns from Tuesday, Stevens received 26 votes compared to 10 votes for Giles’ 10. Stevens late entry into the race was announced last week. His name was not on the ballot for mayor of East Laurinburg.

Stevens could not be reached for comment.

Current East Laurinburg Mayor Wayne Caulder chose not run run for re-election, but instead ran for an East Laurinburg commissioner seat, which he earned with 23 votes. Serving alongside Caulder as commissioners will be incumbent Tyresa Haywood, who received 31 votes, and newcomer Gail Chavis, who collected the most votes with 38.

Laurinburg

In Laurinburg’s City Council District 1 race, challenger Mary Evans took the seat from incumbent J.D. Willis by a landslide. She got 834 votes or 71 percent to his 335 votes. There were four write-in votes in the District 1 race.

At the end of the 13-day early-voting period, Evans was ahead of Willis by 331 votes. Early voting this year made up nearly 66 percent of the total votes, officials said.

In the District 2 race between four candidates, incumbent Drew Williamson was re-elected with 909 votes, or 47.7 percent of the total tally. Finishing behind Williamson was Frank Evans, who received 617 votes or 32 percent; Brain Gainey at third with 305 votes or 16 percent; and George Medlock with 65 votes or 3 percent.

Williamson’s vote total after early voting was 547, compared to Evans’ 424 and Gainey’s 176.

The City Council at- large seat saw challenger James Garby Jr. beat incumbent Dee Hammond by the closest margin out of any race in the county, only receiving 35 more votes.

Of the 3,044 votes cast, Garby earned 46.8 percent while Hammond received 45.6 percent of the vote.

Garby was ahead of Hammond by 99 votes after early voting.

Also receiving votes in the at-large race was Roy Guinn who took 7 percent of the vote. There were nine write in votes.

Other races

In Gibson, Ronnie Hudson, who ran unopposed, was reelected myor with 40 votes. The municipality had 23 write-ins votes for mayor.

Winning the four Gibson town commissioner seats are Belton Chavis and Adam Liles, with 46 votes a piece, Kenneth Haney with 36 votes, and Myra Tyndall, who received 34 votes.

The town of Wagram elections saw four incumbents, who ran unopposed, earned reelection.

Mayor Milton Farmer received 36 votes, Commissioner Hyder Massey Jr. earned 37 votes, Robert McLaughlin had 36 votes, and Paschal Stewart received 33 votes.

According to Dell Parker, Scotland County Board of Elections director, Tuesday’s elections were conducted without any hiccups — with election results announced at the Scotland County Courthouse only 45 minutes after the polls closed.

Vote totals will not be official until Nov. 17 after the Scotland County Board of Elections holds it canvass and sends the finalized results to the North Carolina Board of Election.

The tallies are also subject to change with absentee ballots being accepted until Nov. 13 as long as they were post marked by Nov.7, according to the Scotland County Board of Elections.

Campaign signage must be cleaned up and collected by candidates no later than Nov. 17, according to officials.

For information on the 2017 municipal elections, call 910-277-2595.

Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange Election Day Tuesday only saw half the turnout as One-Stop Early Voting, whoever electioneers could still be seen cheering for there preferred candidates between the long pauses in voters rolling up to precincts. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_vota.jpg Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange Election Day Tuesday only saw half the turnout as One-Stop Early Voting, whoever electioneers could still be seen cheering for there preferred candidates between the long pauses in voters rolling up to precincts.

Write-in candidate wins East Laurinburg mayor

By Nolan Gilmour ngilmour@laurinburgexchang.com

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171