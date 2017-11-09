Litter Sweep scoops up trash record

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Litter Sweep broke the records of years past by cleaning up over two tons of garbage.

Fourteen teams gathered from all areas of Scotland County to best last season’s Spring Litter Sweep totals. Three teams managed to pick up a total of 4,033 pounds, with the additional 11 teams adding another 397 pounds of trash.

“On behalf of Scotland County, the Chamber, and the Green Team, we want to say thank you to the citizens that participated in the Fall Litter Sweep. One team found an illegal dumping on the roadside and we were able to write a citation,” said J.R. Horne, Scotland County solid waste enforcement officer. “This lets our community know that we care about our roadways. By teams doing roadside pick up among other areas, we can continue the success of beautifying Scotland County. The groups that picked up litter had large and bagged items.”

According to organizers, the Chamber’s litter sweeps remain a long-lasting success for city and county beautification.

The Spring Litter Sweep’s first place winner was John Martin and his group “Martin 4 Sheriff,” who collected 1,906 pounds of waste.

“The Idea started after we helped the Green Team last year. I never realized just how bad the litter problem was until I began picking up with the Green Team. We targeted areas in the worst shape and this was a way to give back to the community to help clean up,” Martin said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t knock a dent into the trash problem and the litter sweep could also be a continuing project for the population, however getting out and volunteering is what makes the difference.”

Second place went to Girl Scout Troop 1723, which participated Nov. 2 through Nov. 4.

“‘Leaving it better than they found it’ — It’s our slogan,” said troop leader Kathy McCallum. The Girl Scouts picked up 1,833 pounds of litter throughout the week. “One reason the girls pick up in the community is to show that they don’t just sell cookies. We give back, too. Every year that Troop 1723 wins they get new t-shirts. As a troop, the girls also receive hours for mandatory volunteer service,” McCallum said.

The third place winners are the St. Andrews University Equestrian team, who found an unlocked and empty safe on the side of the road. “There were some nasty things we found, but we won’t talk about that,” said Ashley Duda, a riding instructor at SAU. “The riding program is proud of the students for being a part of the community and for making it a more beautiful place to live,” Duda said.

Other teams involved in the community clean-up were Scotia Village, the St. Andrews Office of Student Affairs, SAU SAGE, Cub Scout Pack 444, Scotland Memorial Foundation, the Scotland County Young Professionals Network, Scotland Early College High School, Trinity Baptist Church, the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Laurel Hill Elementary, and the GREEN Team of Scotland County.

For more information on how you can volunteer call the Chamber at 910-276-7420 or email kbuie@laurinburgchamber.com.

Hannah Gilmour is the Marketing Coordinator for the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

