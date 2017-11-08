Pierce honored for health work

LUMBERTON– State Rep.Garland Pierce was honored with the 2017 Regional Community Health Award sponsored by Southeastern Health for his work in advancing community health through partnerships, learning and quality care.

Pierce, who represents Scotland County as part of District 48, was chosen as the Government Award Winner. Southeastern Health officials said Pierce has helped to fight to keep hospitals open and served as “an advocate for everyone getting the best healthcare available.”

Pierce, who lives in Wagram, works with members of a committee that hosts an annual “Day of Caring” for seniors which allows them access to a healthy holiday meal and free screenings provided by local health agencies.

“It delights me to be able to give back to those in need,” Pierce said.