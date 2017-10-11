Pilot Club golf event ‘a success’

LAURINBURG — The Barbara Sasseen Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by the Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg was a great success, according to organizers.

On Sept. 30, 52 golfers played in the tournament at Scotch Meadows Country Club.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will support the activities and projects of the Scottish Pilot Club.

First Place winners of the tournament were Jim Henery, Blake Bartlett, Drake Holden and Zach Saylor. Mac McLaurin, Mark Murphy, Eric Walsh and Tyler Walsh placed second. Mike Clemmons, Chris Gainey, Mike Giannini and Glenn Webb placed third.

“The golfers were impressed, enthused, ready to play and looking forward to returning next year. Let us not grow weary doing good, or to rest on our laurels, because there are still needs in our community that are not met and/or addressed. Let us continue to Do More, Care More and Be More,” Dorothy Tyson, the local Pilot Club’s president.

The Scottish Pilot Club is a member of Pilot International which is a community-based service organization founded in 1921on the guiding principles of “friendship and service.” Pilot International transforms communities by: developing youth, providing service and education and uplifting families.

Tournament proceeds help support the following organizations: Project InAsMuch, Scotland County Special Olympics, St Andrews University Equestrian Therapy Program, Christmas Cheer, Cancer Treatment Center, Brain Safety education in Scotland County Schools and college scholarship are a few of the Club’s local causes. The Scottish Pilot Club also supports the North Carolina District projects with sponsorship to Surfers Healing at Wrightsville Beach, a surf camp for autistic children and Camp Carefree, a camp for persons with traumatic brain injury.

Currently the Club is releasing emergency funds to Pilot International for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma relief.

For information about the Scottish Pilot Club, contact Dorothy Tyson at 910-276-8376.

Courtesy photo From left, North Carolina District Governor Joyce Ferguson, Tony Sasseen and Dorothy B. Tyson pose for a photo at the 2017 Barbara Sasseen Memorial Golf Tournament and Premier Silent Auction sponsored by the Scottish Pilot Club. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_golf.jpg Courtesy photo From left, North Carolina District Governor Joyce Ferguson, Tony Sasseen and Dorothy B. Tyson pose for a photo at the 2017 Barbara Sasseen Memorial Golf Tournament and Premier Silent Auction sponsored by the Scottish Pilot Club.