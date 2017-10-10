Series of candidate forums planned

LAURINBURG — Voters will have several opportunities this week and next to hear from candidates seeking seats on the Laurinburg City Council.

The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2017 Candidates Forum at the Scotland County Courthouse next Monday.

Office seekers in Gibson, East Laurinburg, and Wagram opted not to participate, chamber officials said.

Voters will have a chance to hear the candidates and their platforms and ask questions.

Participating in this year’s forum are incumbent District 1 council member J.D. Willis and challenger Mary Evans; District 2 incumbent Drew Williamson and challengers, Brian Gainey, Frank Evans, and George Medlock; and at-large incumbent Dee Hammond will also be at the forum, along with challenger James Garby. Roy Guinn, a third candidate for the at-large seat has not confirmed his attendance at the forum, according to the chamber.

Candidates will be asked questions by The Laurinburg Exchange newspaper and WLNC radio, as well as the audience, and will have two minutes to respond to each question asked.

The forum is done in partnership with the Extension & Community Association County Council and the Junior Service League.

Other events

There will also be a noon forum this Thursday hosted by the Scotland County Democratic Women for candidates for District 1 and District 2.

Expected to attend are Williamson, Medlock, Frank Evans, and Willis. Gainey has been invited. The meeting will be held at Scotland Place on Turnpike Road.

The group held a similar forum in September for Mary Evans in District 1 and candidates for the at-large seat.

Scotland County Civic League and the Scotland County branch of the NAACP will hold a candidate forum Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Candidates expected to attend are Hammond and Garby for the at-large bid; Willis and Mary Evans for the District 1 race; and Williamson, Medlock, Gainey and Frank Evans, who are all running for the District 2 seat.

Also this week, the Scotland County Board of Elections will meet on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the elections office located at 231 East Cronly St., Suite 305.

The board will perform the logic and accuracy testing on all voting equipment to be used in the 2017 elections.

The municipal election is Nov. 7 from 6:30 am. to 7:30 p.m. Early voting runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. 4.

For election information, call the Scotland County Board of Elections Office at 910-277-2595

