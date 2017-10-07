Incumbents winning the money race

LAURINBURG — With about 12 days left to the start of early voting, campaign finance reports show that Dee Hammond has raised the most money in the race for the at-large Laurinburg City Council seat.

Hammond has raised $5,930.72, according to a campaign finance report filed with the Scotland County Board of Elections. Hammond is being challenged by James Garby, Jr. and Roy Guinn.

The report said Hammond had spent a total of $551.21 with the U.S. Post Office, Walmart, Bill Evans Office Supply; on advertisements with WLNC; and on campaign filing fees.

The campaign filings cover the time a candidate filed until Aug. 26.

Hammond’s report also listed her donors and their contributions, Those giving more than $100 were Candy Nichols, $500; Carol Nichols, $500; James Willis, $200; John Ferguson, $150;Whit Gibson, $100; and Bill Purcell, $100.

The report said she had $5,379.51 left in her campaign war chest.

Garby has raised $1,708 for his campaign, according to his finance report. He has spent $1,590.29 on campaign materials from Walmart, Vista Print, and Amazon, the report said.

The filing also said that Garby got a $486 loan from Linda Huntley, who served as a campaign aide to Laurinburg Mayor Matthew Block in 2015. The Garbey campaign also received a $200 donation from Tim Ivey, the report said.

Guinn, who is also seeking the at-large seat, did not have to file a report because he says he does not plan to raise or spend more than $1,000.

District 2

District 2 incumbent council member Drew Williamson has raised $5,125 for his campaign, according to his finance report.

He has spent $300 so far on campaign signage and filing fees, the report said.

Williamson faces three challengers in the Nov. 7 election — Brian Gainey, George Medlock and Frank Evans.

The finance report said that Williamson has received more than $4,500 in contributions from individuals in the community.

Some of the larger donors include: Dean Nichols, $500; Ken Nichols, $500; Elizabeth Gordon, $450; Wade Dunbar, $300; Allen McLaurin,$250;Frank Buie,$200; James Willis,$200; Annette Morgan,$200; and Reg Poteat, $150.

Frank Evans was expected to file a late campaign finance report by 5 p.m. on Friday. But records show that he also received a $486 loan from Huntley. The money was used to split the cost of campaign signs featuring Evans and Garby and Mary Evans.

Gainey and Medlock did not file reports because they did not meet the $1,000 threshold.

District 1

Incumbent council member J.D. Willis has raised $3,566.99 for his campaign, according to his campaign finance report.

Willis, who faces Mary Evans for the District 1 seat, has spent a total of $3,435.95 and has a balance is $131.04, at the time the report was filed. The campaign funds were spent on campaign signs, brochures, t-shirts and stickers

The money that Willis raised included a personal loan from himself of $$3,366.99 and $200 donation from James Willis, the report said.

Mary Evans had until 5 p.m. on Friday to file her report. She also got a $486 loan from Huntley, according to campaign records.

Early voting runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. 4.

Muncipal elections will take place Nov. 7 from 6:30 am. to 7:30 p.m.

For election information, call the Scotland County Board of Elections Office at 910-277-2595

By Nolan Gilmour ngilmour@laurinburgexchange.com

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171

