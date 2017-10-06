Son of Laurinburg family receives Army medallion

LAURINBURG — Captain David McLean was recently inducted into the Order of St. George and awarded the Bronze Order of St. George Medallion in a ceremony at the United State Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

The current National Security Advisor, General H.R. McMaster presented the award to Cpt. McLean and six other officers. The Order of St. George is presented to Armor and Cavalry leaders who have demonstrated outstanding service and leadership.

Cpt. McLean is a 2002 graduate of Pinecrest High School and a 2006 graduate of Columbia College in Chicago. He received his commissions a Armor officer in the United States Army from the Officer Candidate School in 2008 and later served as platoon leader in Iraq with the 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment. He commanded a company in the 525th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade in Kosovo in 2013 and 2014.

The Army selected Cpt. McLean for the Eisenhower Leader Development Program at the completion of his command at Fort Bragg. He earned a master’s degree in organizational psychology from Columbia University as part of that program in 2016.

He is currently serving as a company tactical officer at the United State Military Academy at West Point. He is responsible for the military training and welfare of 130 future officers. His next assignment will be in Washington, D.C. where he will train and work as a strategic intelligence officer.

Cpt. McLean is married to Sarah Fuchs of Laurinburg and they have three children. He is the son of Allison and Steve McLean of Laurinburg.

Cpt. McLean http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_CPT-David-McLean.jpg Cpt. McLean