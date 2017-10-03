LGC to review consolidation, City Hall plans

LAURINBURG —The North Carolina Local Government Commission will allow those opposed to the new City Hall to speak today as the state panel considers whether to approve financing for the $9.1 million project.

The hearing begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Longleaf Building’s Dogwood Conference Room in Raleigh.

A LGC spokesman said the general public typically does not address the commission, but the panel felt it was necessary because of the number of petitions and letters sent to the state in opposition.

City leaders and opponents of the project will be allowed to have two speakers address the board. The speakers will a total of 10 minutes per side.

Officials said LGC members may also question city officials Laurinburg’s on their request to finance $9.1 million to build a 19,900-square-foot City Hall and police station. If approved, the city will have 15 years to pay off the loan.

City council members say the new facility is needed to replace older buildings with inadequate space. City officials argue that the project can be built with no tax or rate increases.

Debt service will be paid from revenues split into three parts — 67 percent from the General Fund, 16.5 percent from the Water & Sewer Fund, and 16.5 percent from the Electric Fund. The average residential bills in Laurinburg are $20.02 for water; $29.18 for sewer; and $123.47 for electric.

Critics said the municipal complex is too expensive and not needed. They predict that the taxes and other rates will eventually be raised to fund the project.

The commission will also hear a request from Scotland County for $24 million to expand Laurel Hill and Sycamore Lane elementary schools; renovate the former Morgan Center nursing home to allow Richmond Community College to expand its campus; and to refinance a water bond to a lower interest rate.

Under the plan, two elementary schools would close and the district would spend $14.6 million to expand Laurel Hill and Sycamore Lane Elementary schools. The RCC project will cost about $2.5 million and refinancing the water bonds will cost another $6.1 million.

The county said the project will not raise taxes.

An executive committee of the state commission approved the county’s request in September, but the entire nine-member board will reconsider the plan after Laurinburg Mayor Matthew Block appealed that decision.

Block said that the majority of county residents disapproved of school consolidation and that it would not be of any benefit to students or the county.

County officials say consolidation is needed because of declining enrollment and aging schools.

By Nolan Gilmour ngilmour@laurinburgexchange.com

