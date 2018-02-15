City police revise report

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg police have revised an arrest report from October 2017 on Shannon Bass and James Medlin Jr., of Laurinburg.

The report in the Oct. 3, 2017 edition of The Laurinburg Exchange should have said that only Medlin was charged with drugs.

According to police, Bass had an order for arrest for driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bass was arrested on those charges in addition to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed under a $600 bond.

Medlin had an outstanding order for arrest for larceny. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II drug. He was jailed under a $3,000 secured bond.