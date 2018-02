LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Democratic Party will hold precinct meetings from Feb 12 to 15 in each precinct.

Elections of precinct officers and delegates to the Scotland County Democratic Convention will be selected. Democrats are encouraged to attend.

The party convention will be held March 24 at The American Legion Post #50, on Atkinson Street. There will be a breakfast at 9 a.m. and the convention convenes promptly at 10 a.m.