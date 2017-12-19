Laurinburg Institute holds retreat

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Institute, along with the National Alumni of Laurinburg Institute Omega Chapter and the M8 (Magnificent Eight) held a Planning for the Continuation of Excellence and Achievement Mini Retreat entitled “The Future is Now, A new Beginning” earlier this month at Bright Hopewell Baptist Church.

The program was designed to inform the community, business, educational, clergy, professional organizations as well as, local government officials of the role a historic prep school can play in preparing youth for the real world.

Several state, county and local individuals participated and supported the event. In attendance were Laurinburg Institute board of trustees members, Teddy Ingram, Cynthia McDuffie and Frank McDuffie. In addition, state Rep. Garland Pierce, Mayor Matthew Block, Scotland County Commissioner John Alford, and Councilwo0man Mary Evans along with a host of other community, business, and education leaders attended.

The facilitators were Hezekiah Brown, the former director of Labor-Management programs at Cornell University, and Gary Griggs, developer of the Global Vocational Education Program that was recognized by the United States Congress.

Pictured at the retreat are Pat Lucas, Gladys Ingram, Georgia King, and Marcus X. Cynthia McDuffie, principal Laurinburg Institute, Rep. Garland E. Pierce,Larkin King, Scotland County Commissioner John Alford, City Council-Elect Mary Evans, Mayor Matthew Block, Gary Griggs, facilitator, Joshua Igbokwe, Frank McDuffie, Jr. headmaster of Laurinburg Institute, Stephen Simpkins, Teddy Ingram, Laurinburg Institute trustees James Hamilton.