Volunteers needed for tax filing assistance

LAURINBURG — Tax-Aide, a free, nationwide AARP Foundation program, is currently seeking volunteers to help low- to moderate-income taxpayers in Scotland County prepare 2017 federal and North Carolina tax returns.

The sites — Scotland County Memorial Library and in Raeford — need volunteers to serve as either client greeters or tax preparers. Previous professional tax prep experience is not necessary.

“Last year 408 Federal and 427 state returns were processed by our Tax-Aide volunteers,” said Leon Gyles, director for the Scotland County Memorial Library.

Those offering to be tax preparers will receive IRS-approved training, must pass an IRS certification test, and will be covered for liability when working within the scope of the AARP Foundation mandate. In-classroom Preparer training is scheduled for January 2018 at the Scotland County Memorial Library.

Most preparer trainees find the need for additional study time at home. Actual preparation of 2017 returns will start the end of January and continue into mid-April 2018.

Volunteers will be asked for a standing commitment to one or more regularly scheduled four- to six-hour shift per week during the tax season.

Greeter on-site duties include helping to ensure that clients are properly checked in and have the necessary paperwork.

Volunteers may choose to work with established teams at AARP Tax-Aide sites located in Laurinburg or Raeford.

The Tax-Aide program is designed to help low- and moderate-income households for whom the cost of professional tax preparation would be a burden. Ensuring that the taxpayer receives applicable tax credits and deductions enables the client to have more discretionary income for everyday essentials. All qualified people are helped, with no age restrictions; but special attention is given to those 60 and older. No AARP membership is required.

“If you are interested in mentally challenging yourself, expanding your knowledge, and helping others by using your skill and training, then this is the volunteer opportunity for you,” Gyles said.

If you have questions or wish to volunteer, contact Len DiNapoli by phone at 910-292-9678 or by email at dinapoli62@gmail.com. For information on the Tax-Aide program visit www.aarp.org/taxaide.

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023

