AKA cotillion on Sunday

LAURINBURG — The Rho Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will host its 2017 Cotillion on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.

This year’s theme is ” Pearls of Excellence Stepping Into Greatness.”

Debutantes are:

— Alaina Alford, a student at Scotland Early College. Her escort is Jalen Campbell

— Anniya Davis, a student at Scotland High School. Her escort is James Manely.

— Shaniya Kierra Holmes, a student at Dameon Brown. Her escort is Dameon Brown.

— Joshlyn Mikaela Monley, a student at Scotland High School. Her escort is DeMontez Alford.

Proceeds will provide scholarships for participants and educational enrichment activities sponsored by the sorority.

The public is invited to attend. There is no admission.

The church is at 601 N. Main St.

Alaina Alford http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Cotillion_Alford_cmyk.jpg Alaina Alford Anniya Davis http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Cotillion_Davis_cmyk.jpg Anniya Davis Shaniya Kierra Holmes http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Cotillion_Holmes_cmyk.jpg Shaniya Kierra Holmes Joshlyn Mikaela Monley http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Cotillion_Monley_cmyk.jpg Joshlyn Mikaela Monley