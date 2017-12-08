Maxton man gets decade on drug charges

GREENVILLE – A Maxton man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after being convicted of drug trafficking, according to a release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Darwin Dial Jr. was sentenced Wednesday in federal court by Senior U. S. District Judge Malcolm J. Howard.

Dial, 30, plead guilty in September to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine. Dial was named in an indictment filed on April 24, 2017.

According to the investigation, in 2016, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Dial.

Prosecutors said that between March of 2016 and May 2017, Dial was accountable for the distribution or possession with intent to distribute more than 600 grams of crack cocaine.

Dial was sentenced to 135 months imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release.

Dial had been previously convicted of drug possession, selling controlled substances and common law armed terrorism.