McLeod Health Cheraw celebrates volunteers

CHERAW, S.C. — The McLeod Health Cheraw Volunteer Program held a Service Awards luncheon last week.

During the celebration, volunteers were recognized for their years of service to the hospital. Those honored during the luncheon were Barbara Babb, Laura Green, Helen Hammond, Ruth Morris, Diane Hanna, Barbara Driggers and Cassie Eddins.

Joni Stafford, Volunteer Coordinator and Patient Representative for McLeod Health Cheraw, opened the luncheon by explaining the significance of giving back to the community through volunteerism. She noted the impact that it can have on everyone the volunteers come into contact with.

While volunteering their time to help others, those who participate in the program receive so much in return. Volunteers have the power to positively connect with the patients being cared for at the hospital and their families.

“Our volunteers work in various areas of the hospital all throughout the year performing such tasks as transporting patients, answering phones, making patient charts, supporting outpatient department staff, and assisting with projects. Most importantly, they bring joy to our patients and staff with their friendly smiles and conversation,” said Stafford. “I have greatly enjoyed being the coordinator for our group of hardworking volunteers at McLeod Health Cheraw.”

The Volunteer Program at McLeod Health Cheraw promotes the hospital’s mission through its volunteer efforts and improves the hospital experience for both patients and their family members.

Volunteering many hours per month, visiting patients, giving their time at hospital functions, in the Cardiac Rehabilitation Department, in the hospital’s front lobby welcoming visitors and at Red Cross blood drives are just some of the ways volunteers support the hospital throughout the year.

For information on how to become a volunteer at McLeod Health Cheraw, call Joni Stafford at 843-320-5836.

Courtesy photo From left, Ruth Morris, Helen Hammond, Joni Stafford, Volunteer Coordinator and Patient Representative for McLeod Health Cheraw, Laura Green, and Barbara Babb, were honored for their years of service in the McLeod Health Cheraw Volunteer Program.