LAURINBURG — Scotland County Literacy Council will hold a Basic Banking Workshop on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the office on 213 McLaurin Avenue.

The class is for those who need to learn or refresh their familiarity with general banking practices like writing checks, filling out a checkbook registry, debiting payments, and balancing a checkbook.

Jackie Covington of BB&T will lead the session. Light refreshments will be served.