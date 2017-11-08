Posted on by

Free talk on joint health


Staff report

LAURINBURG – Scotland Health Care System will offer a free Community Health Night Out about joint health on Thursday.

Participants can learn about hip and knee pain as board-certified orthopedic physician and surgeon Dr. Ralph Carter talks about the latest treatment options. The talk will include information on non-surgical therapies as well as Scotland’s state-of-the-art robotic technology.

The event begins at 5:30 pm in the WR Dulin Conference Center on the Scotland Memorial Hospital’s campus at 500 Lauchwood Drive.

Light refreshments will be served. Register by calling Scotland Health Care’s Marketing Department at 910-291-7550.

