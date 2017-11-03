Church to celebrate St. Andrews Sunday

LAURINBURG — The first Sunday in November marks a longstanding tradition in the community. Laurinburg Presbyterian Church will celebrate St. Andrews Sunday on Nov. 5.

The service will include student-led worship as well as musical performances by the St. Andrews Choir and members of the St. Andrews Pipe Band.

The church service begins at 11 a. m. and will feature a sermon by Rev. Arthur S. (Art) Gate-wood, a 1968 graduate of St. Andrews.

Gatewood attended Union Theological Seminary, Virginia, to pursue a calling into youth minis-try, graduating in 1972. He has served churches in Albemarle; Marion, SC; Fort Mill, SC, and was college chaplain at Presbyterian College.

While living in Marion, he was elected to the Marion County School Board, serving as its chairman. Currently, he is serving his fifth interim, this time as parish associate for pastoral care of First (Scots) Presbyterian Church in Charleston, SC.

Sunday’s service will conclude with a meal in the fellowship hall which everyone is encouraged to attend.