Police seeking kidnapper

LAURINBURG – Police are looking for a man who broke into the home of an elderly Pine Street resident and assaulted and robbed her over the weekend.

The incident was reported to the Laurinburg Police Department by Scotland County Emergency Services, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

“The victim was reluctant to report it because she had promised the suspect that she wouldn’t call the police,” Chavis said. “But EMS called us after she told them what happened.”

The man broke into the 83-year-old’s home around three a.m. on Saturday and held her hostage for about an hour.

The robber told her that he was homeless and needed money. The victim kept the robber talking and distracted.

“She was actually a smart lady she didn’t try to fight him. She kept him talking and tried to coax him to leave,” Chavis said.

Before he left, the man struck the victim in the face a few times and took $20 and a flashlight. The injuries were not life threatening.

By Beth Lawrence

