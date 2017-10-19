Posted on by

Exchange looking for cutest kid


Staff report

Beth Lawrence | Laurinburg Exchange Winners of the the Laurinburg Exchange's annual Cutest or Spookiest Kid Contest will receive this gift basket full of candy and treats.


LAURINBURG — With Halloween a dozen days away, it is time to pick the best little goblin or ghoul in Scotland County.

Photo submissions for The Laurinburg Exchange’s annual Cutest or Spookiest Kid Contest will be accepted through Oct. 27.

The online photo contest gives parents, grandparents and legal guardians the chance to share favorite photographs of their children ages 12 years and younger. The special contest is free to enter.

To participate in this contest, visit laurinburgexchange.com and fill out an online registration form. Only one entry per child is allowed.

The winner will be determined by a random pick, to be made by an independent resident of Scotland County who has no ties to any of the entries, sponsors or The Laurinburg Exchange.

The prize is a $50 gift certificate from the Laurinburg Walmart as well as a pumpkin filled with Halloween treats.

The Laurinburg Exchange will also publish a photograph of the Cutest or Spookiest Kid Contest winner.

