DAISY Award honoree named

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System has named the 2017 third quarter DAISY Award honoree — is Miranda Locklear.

Locklear, who joined Scotland Health Care System as a Nurse Resident in 2016, is a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Center. She was recently honored by hospital executives and her coworkers for her work ethic and compassion and for going well out of her way to help her patients.

The honor is given to nurses who consistently demonstrate excellence as outstanding role models through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care at Scotland Health Care System. They are nominated by patients and families, physicians and colleagues for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

One letter nominating Locklear read: “She truly exemplifies what it means to be a nurse that provides empathy and compassion for her patients no matter the type of treatment they presented for. Hopefully we never need her assistance again but if we do, we hope that we are fortunate enough to have her as our nurse.”

Another nomination read: “I was in awe of the treatment Miranda provided my daughter. She made a terrifying situation bearable and her calm demeanor put my child, as well as me, at ease.”

At a presentation in front of Miranda’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors, she received a certificate commending her for work.

The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” She was also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe of Zimbabwe, Africa.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

“The DAISY Award plays an important role in letting our nurses know their work is highly valued, and Scotland Health Care System is proud to be among the many hospitals that participate in this award,” said Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer Paula McKinney.

For information about The DAISY Foundation program at Scotland Health Care System, please contact Holly Goodwin at 910-291-7530.

Courtesy photo Nurse Miranda Locklear, center, was named the 2017 third quarter DAISY Award honoree by Scotland Health Care System.