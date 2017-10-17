McInnis on high-speed panel

RALEIGH — State Sen.Tom McInnis has been appointed to the Virginia-North Carolina High-Speed Rail Compact Commission.

The panel helps design and operate interstate high-speed rail service between Virginia and North Carolina.

McInnis, whose District 25 includes Scotland County, was appointed by Senate Leader Phil Berger.

“I am humbled and honored to announce I have been named as a representative of our state of North Carolina on the Virginia-North Carolina High-Speed Rail Compact Commission,” McInnis said. “I appreciate the trust placed in me by Sen. Berger to take part in this compact commission. This is a significant development commission for North Carolina economy and for the people of this state.”

