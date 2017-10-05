SAU to hold science lecture

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews will hold the first John Calvin McNair Lecture Series on Science and Theology for the 2017-18 academic year on Oct. 19.

Speaker Dr. Anne Foerst will share her thoughts on “Loving Robots? Invite Yet Another Stranger In.”

Foerst has a doctorate in theology and is an associate professor of Computer Science at St. Bonaventure University, previously serving as director of MIT’s God and Computers Project. She is widely known for her work on the interplay between Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and Theology. Dr. Foerst has given lectures all over the world and her work has appeared in many international academic and popular publications. Her book “Robots Teach Us About Humanity and God” was published in 2004.

Foerst’s lecture will be the 12th lecture hosted by St. Andrews as part of the John Calvin McNair Lecture on Science and Theology series. Previous lectures have been provided by such notables as Dr. Raymond Barfield, Dr. Owen Gingerich, Dr. Marcelo Gleiser and Dr. Jennifer Wiseman.

The lecture begins at 7 p.m. in the Carol Grotnes Belk Main Room, with dinner beginning at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public with an RSVP to rsvp@sa.edu or 910-277-3968. Seating is limited.

The McNair lecture was established by the 1857 will of John Calvin McNair who asked that “the object of which lecture(s) shall be to show the mutual bearing of Science and Theology upon each other…” The series was previously hosted at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Foerst_Anne_CM1_8593_cmyk.jpg