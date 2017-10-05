Scotia Village to host Instant Matchpoint Game

LAURINBURG — Bridge-at-the-Village is one of the nine North Carolina clubs hosting this year’s Instant Matchpoint Game.

The Instant Matchpoint Game has been scheduled by the American Contract Bridge League to be played on Oct. 25. The Laurinburg game will begin at 1 p.m. and be played in the Heritage Game Room at Scotia Village. The cost to play is $5 per person.

The Laurinburg game will begin at 1 p.m. and be played in the Heritage Game Room at Scotia Village. The cost to play is $5 per person.

An Instant Matchpoint Game is a game in which players are given their matchpoint score on each board immediately after playing each deal. The ACBL schedules such a game annually for a morning, afternoon, or evening session, inviting clubs throughout the continent to host them at the appropriate time. Thus the same hands are being played everywhere in America and players are able to compare their results both with other players in the room and also with those across the country.

Hand records and analyses are provided to each player at the close of play. In addition, special features for players include a booklet with complete analyses of the deals by national champion Larry Cohen.

The awards for winning are significant, as well. One gold master point is awarded to the top players in each direction in each club, while the remaining points are equally divided between red and black points. District winners are awarded ten gold master points, to a depth of five places, and the overall winner in North America receives twenty gold master points, to a depth of ten places.

Bridge-at-the-Village is the only ACBL-sanctioned club on the highway 74 line between Charlotte and Wilmington. It plays every Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the Scotia Village Café at a charge of $5 per person. Visitors are welcome.