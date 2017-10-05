Scotland County farmers sought for donation

LAURINBURG — Now through – Nov. 1, Scotland County farmers can enroll in the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization.

New this year, all farmers are now eligible to enroll in the program, as long as they meet the requirement of being 21 years old and actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of crops or more. The Grow Communities program will award more than $3 million to nonprofits across rural America in 2018.

The Grow Communities program will award more than $3 million to nonprofits across rural America in 2018.

The funds are being used to provide support to a variety of rural nonprofit organizations that reflect the makeup and character of their local communities, including food banks, emergency response organizations, youth agriculture programs and many others. Since the program began in 2010, the Grow Communities program has awarded more than $26 million in donations to nonprofits toward causes positively impacting farming communities.

Since the program began in 2010, the Grow Communities program has awarded more than $26 million in donations to nonprofits toward causes positively impacting farming communities.

“Through the years, we have seen this program impact countless local communities, and we are proud to partner with farmers on this initiative to continue supporting nonprofit organizations important to them,” said Al Mitchell, Monsanto Fund president. “Because of farmers’ commitment to the Grow Communities program, their donations have provided vital support to organizations that make a lasting impact in local communities throughout the U.S.”

Local farmers can enroll in the program until Nov. 1. Online enrollment, as well as a complete list of program rules and eligibility information, can be found at www.GrowCommunities.com or by calling 1-877-267-3332 toll-free.

The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern US Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America.