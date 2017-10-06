University gets $80,000 grant

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is among six universities in the UNC system that have been awarded three grants totaling $6.2 million for research on data science, green fuels and hybrid materials technology.

The grant was provided through the University of North Carolina’s Research Opportunities Initiative. Priority research areas for the UNC ROI program are pharmacoengineering, advanced manufacturing, energy, data science, marine sciences, and the military and other security-related issues.

UNCP will receive about $80,000 over a three-year period.

The project will leverage recent developments in the state’s strategic areas of data science and rare diseases to create a data hub that will improve the understanding of diseases and accelerate the development of novel therapies.

“Research and teaching go hand-in-hand at UNC Pembroke,” said Jeff Frederick, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “We are excited about the opportunities to partner with other universities and the innovations and waves of discovery this will produce.”

The Pembroke campus is collaborating with researchers at UNC Chapel Hill, N.C. Central University and N.C. State University. Conner Sandefur, an assistant Biology professor, is the lead partner for UNCP.

“I’m incredibly proud of this partnership and excited to participate in this project,” Sandefur said. “The partnership is important for UNCP as it provides opportunity for our students to interact with researchers across the state.

“UNCP plays a critical role in the partnership by providing a pathway for rural communities to have a voice in and benefit from this critical research.”