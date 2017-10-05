UNCP seeks info on Maxton clash with KKK

PEMBROKE — Students in a history class at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke are working on a proposal to erect a North Carolina Historical Marker, and they want the public’s input.

Students in Jaime Martinez’s Public History class have scheduled a public hearing on Oct. 16. The hearing topic will be a proposal to erect a marker commemorating the 1958 routing of the KKK by members of the Lumbee community.

The hearing will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian, located in Old Main on the UNCP campus. The students hope to receive input on the proposed text on the marker, its location, and to collect additional stories and documents.

On Jan. 18, 1958, several hundred Lumbees successfully disrupted a rally near Maxton by the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. The armed confrontation, known as the Battle of Hayes Pond, received national attention.

For more information, contact Martinez by calling 910-775-4031 or via email at jaime.martinez@uncp.edu.