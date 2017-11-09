Habitat ReStore feeds military

LAURINBURG — Habitat for Humanity will honor veterans with lunch on Friday.

Current and former military members can drop by the Habitat ReStore for a free hot dog lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2pm. Habitat partnered with Piedmont Cheerwine to host the event. Veterans will also receive a 40 percent store wide discount.

“This is our way of honoring those who serve and have served in the past,” said Chris Carpenter, executive director. “We feel it is important to give back to so many who sacrifice to keep our country free and safe.”

New ReStore Manager Elizabeth Spry will also be on hand for the event to greet the public.

The Habitat ReStore is located at 12340 McColl Road.