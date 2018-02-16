State Fire Marshal visits

LAURINBURG — State Fire Marshal Mike Causey brought his listening tour to Scotland County Thursday morning with a visit to the North Laurinburg Fire Station and City Hall.

Causey said he was visiting fire departments across the state to thank firefighters for their service, listen to concerns and recruit and retain volunteers. Causey also serves as North Carolina insurance commissioner.

“Seeing first-hand the facility, the people and equipment, and answering questions and concerns is one of my top priorities,” Causey said. “Its one thing to talk to somebody on the phone, but when you go there personally, see where they live and and how they work … to get in a more in-depth understanding of their situation.”

Causey and officials from his office were given a tour of Station 1 by Laurinburg Fire Chief Randy Gibson, including being briefed on the department and inspecting city trucks and equipment.

“In the United States, 70 percent of all firefighters are volunteers,” said Causey, a Guilford County native. “North Carolina is no different … the majority of our firefighters in North Carolina are volunteers. Without the volunteers, people would be in real trouble.”

Jarrod Lowery, Southeast regional director for the state Department of Insurance, said that some smaller rural fire departments are having trouble retaining firefighters. Lowery said some volunteers are unable to leave jobs to answer fire calls and those who want to be full time end up moving to bigger cities where they can be paid.

But Gibson said retention of volunteers is not an issue for Laurinburg. The city department is a combination of paid positions and volunteer positions. Volunteers can also hold titles like fire lieutenants and volunteer fire chief.

During his visit to City Hall, Causey met with City Manager Charles Nichols, Councilwoman Mary Jo Adams, and state Sen. Tom McInnis.

North Carolina was the first Department of Insurance to have a law enforcement unit and their biggest job now is dealing with insurance fraud. Causey said that when he became commissioner in 2017, he learned that there were between 400-500 serious criminal complaints.

“They were only able to investigate 12 percent,” said Causey, who had over 25 years in the insurance business before being elected. “To me, those were red flags so I saw the need to double the amount of sworn law enforcement officers that we had.”

Causey petitioned to the General Assembly to increase his budget to employ about 42 additional people in the department. So far, 15 have gone to law enforcement along with three new attorneys, and three fire department inspectors.

Causey also talked about programs that the department is involved in such as Operation Medicine Drop, which is part of Safe Kids North Carolina. The program was started in the state in 2010 and has since spread across the county with a goal to get collect pills and used prescriptions.

“We’ve collected with local law enforcement pretty close to 90 million pills,” Causey said.

The commissioner said he is teaming up with the attorney general, governor, and head of the State Bureau of Investigation to work closely with sheriffs in each county as well as police departments and fire departments to make a big public push to turn in prescription drugs.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to visit Scotland County and this part of North Carolina and it’s very important to me that our state leaders do everything we can to help our smaller counties, our rural counties, the counties like Scotland County that need more economic development that needs more businesses to locate here and create more jobs” said Causey.

The commissioner also spent part of the day in Raeford talking with town officials.

By Katelin Gandee Staff Reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

