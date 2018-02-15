Men charged with indecent liberties

MAXTON — Authorities have arrested two men in separate cases of sexual abuse of a minor — one by a Maxton man and another occuring in the Maxton area.

Donovan Ray Bowen, 23, of 1132 Clark Road, Maxton was was arrested by Red Springs police, according to Maj. Kimothy Monroe. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

“Details of the case are unavailable at this time due to an ongoing investigation and the minor victim involved,” Monroe said in a statement.

Detention Center records indicate Bowen was booked into the jail on Friday, made bond and was released. His Facebook page indicated he worked for Red Springs and also was a substitute teacher.

“He did at one point work for the town of Red Springs,” said Timothy Mauldin, Public Services director.

Mauldin would not say more, citing the privacy of personnel information.

Bowen has been on the Public Schools of Robeson County’s substitute teacher registry since 2014, said Tasha Oxendine, a school district spokesperson. Oxendine said she had no other information on Bowen.

On Tuesday, James Gilbert Smith, 36 of Lumberton, was charged with first-degree sex offense with a child by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The abuse was reported to the Sheriff’s Office on June 1, 2017, by a family member, according to Capt. Brian Duckworth, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and allegedly dated as far back as June 2007.

The abuse is alleged to have accurred in the Maxton area.

Smith was jailed under a $50,000 bond.

The case was assigned to the Robeson County Special Victim’s Unit and was investigated by Sgt. Detective Duron Burney.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burney at 910-671-3140.

Donovan Bowen http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Bowen_1.jpg Donovan Bowen