Police search for suspected arsonist

LAURINBURG – Laurinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspected arsonist.

Police have issued warrants for Joseph Paul Campbell, 38, of Hood Drive, for a Sunday morning fire at a home on Wagram Street, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

Police and Laurinburg Fire Department were called to the home at 2:30 a.m.

“[A resident] said she was awakened by the fire alarm. She grabbed her child and exited the home, and while she was outside calling 911, she saw a black male standing in the yard. Her boyfriend chased the man but lost him,” Chavis said.

The house is still standing but is a total loss, according to Chavis.

A 33-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman and an infant were at home at the time.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3269

