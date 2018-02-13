Report: Lauriburg man charged in unborn’s death after assaulting woman

LAURINBURG – A Laurinburg man is accused in the assault of a pregnant woman which resulted in the death of her unborn child.

Antwan O. Lloyd, 35, of Tartan Road, was arrested for the felony murder of an unborn child and several felony drug charges on Saturday.

Deputies were called to Scotland Memorial Hospital on Jan. 28 concerning an assault, according to Det. Sgt. Jessica Sadovnikov.

“The female victim was living with Lloyd and was pregnant. An assault occurred, and she went into labor and gave birth to an infant,” Sadovnikov said. “The child was pronounced dead several hours later.”

The victim had previously been assaulted and sent to the hospital on Jan. 13.

The narcotics investigation came as a result of an anonymous tip during the course of that assault inquiry.

“We received information that was related to narcotics distribution and manufacture and executed a search warrant,” Sadovnikov said.

Deputies seized several types of narcotics much of which was related to cocaine and the manufacturing of crack cocaine.

“We received enough to justify a manufacturing charge,” Sadovnikov said.

According to state law, “a person who unlawfully causes the death of an unborn child is guilty of the separate offense of murder of an unborn child if the person does any one of the following: (1) Willfully and maliciously commits an act with the intent to cause the death of the unborn child.”

The offense is considered a Class-A felony, and anyone convicted under the law could receive up to life without parole.

Lloyd was charged with felony murder of an unborn child with intent, one felony count of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver, one count of felony possession of a precursor with intent to sell and deliver, one misdemeanor count of simple possession of a schedule IV drug, one felony count of sale and deliver of a controlled substance, one felony count of maintaining a vehicle/ dwelling place, one felony count of possession of cocaine, one felony count of manufacture of a schedule II controlled substance, one misdemeanor count possession of drug paraphernalia, and one felony count of habitual felon.

He was taken to Scotland County Detention Center and is being held under a $900,000 secured bond.

Lloyd has a criminal record dating to 1999 when he was 17 years-old. He served six months for misdemeanor breaking and entering and larceny.

In 2000, he was convicted of felony possession of a schedule VI drug and received probation for felony common law robbery. In 2005 he was convicted on several counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule VI and Schedule II narcotics. In 2009 he was again convicted of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II narcotics.

