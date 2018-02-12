Silver Alert issued for Laurinburg man

LAURINBURG – Laurinburg Police Department and the NC Center for Missing Persons have issued a Silver Alert for George McArthur Twitty.

Twitty who is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment is considered endangered.

He was last seen at Willow Place Assisted Living at 1703 Stonewall Road in room 12.

Twitty is a 51 year-old black male standing 5 feet 9inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes. His hair is brown and was being worn in braids.

He was last seen wearing a brown hat, glasses, brown jacket, blue jeans, brown slippers and a yellow and red shirt.

Authorities believe he may be trying to get to New York.

Anyone with information on Twitty’s location is asked to call Lt. Det. Jeremy White at the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-277-3216.

http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TWITTY2Processed.jpg George Twitty http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TWITTYProcessed.jpg George Twitty

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

