Father of three3 charged withabuse of child

LAURINBURG – Police arrested the father of an 11-week-old infant on felony child abuse charges.

James Aaron Dial, 32, of Hasty Road was arrested Thursday for one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury and one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury after an investigation by Scotland County Department of Social Services and Laurinburg Police Department, according to Patrol Capt. Chris Young.

Police were called to a home on Hasty Road Wednesday afternoon to assist DSS in a wellbeing check after the two-month-old was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

“The [caseworker] had received a report of an approximately two-month-old possibly abused child at Scotland Memorial being treated with a head injury,” Young said.

At the home, they also found a one-year-old with a bruise to the leg, but the child appeared to be OK.

Dial and the child’s mother told officers that the one-year-old had pulled the baby off the couch and caused her to land on her head.

“Based on the doctor’s information, that type of injury is not consistent with a fall, and the parent’s explanation of what happened with the child was not consistent with the medical experts saying that injury would not have been caused by a fall,” Young said.

The case is being investigated and more charges could be forthcoming for Dial or the child’s mother.

Dial is the biological father of both the 11 week old and the one-year-old. A six-year old also at the residence is the biological child of Dial and a different woman.

Dial was arrested on the abuse charges by the North Carolina Highway Patrol following a traffic stop.

A check of Dial’s record shows a conviction for possession of cocaine in 2006 for which he received a suspended sentence. He served a six month sentence for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering in 2009 and 2010.

He was taken to Scotland County Detention Center and held under a $125,000 bond.

