DOT to conduct customer survey

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is conducting its third annual survey.

The survey was created to gauge how well the department performs in its efforts to provide customer service.

Randomly selected North Carolina residents will receive a paper copy of the form in the mail within the next week, but all residents can take the survey online. The questionnaire takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the link is mobile-friendly.

Participation helps the NCDOT identify ways to make North Carolina transportation services safer, more efficient and customer focused.

The survey is required by the N.C. General Assembly, and the results will be used as the basis for measuring the DOT’s customer service performance across the department.

Survey responses must be received by March 31. The results will be available to the public on NCDOT.gov later in the summer.